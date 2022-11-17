Azcende partners with ARM Hub to support critical manufacturing

Azcende and the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub have partnered to help Australian manufacturers in critical sectors enter the United States market.

The partnership aims to accelerate new businesses and emerging and innovative technologies for national security and critical infrastructure in Australia.

“ARM Hub and Azcende will collaborate in the development of programs, networks, and leverage funding for Defence, Defence Industry, advanced manufacturing, and related supply chains to help secure a pathway into US markets for local manufacturers,” said Dr Cori Stewart, ARM Hub CEO.

Azcende, a new Venture Capital (VC) fund established by former Deloitte Smart Cities and Cyber Risk Partner, Lani Refiti; entrepreneur and technology leader Alok Patel; software developer and start-up advisor Peter Laurie; and US-based engineer Matt Yeoh, is tapping high net worth investors for its $30 million fund.

Azcende CEO and managing partner Alok Patel said the fund will focus on investing in Australian critical and emerging technology businesses that can take advantage of the United States marketplace.

“Azcende has partnered with ARM Hub due its success in positioning itself with strong technological expertise, arising from its deep academic networks,” Patel said.

“With Azcende’s focus on national security and critical Infrastructure, we are excited to bring global commercialisation experience combined with venture investments to activate critical and emerging technologies together with ARM Hub’s technological expertise.”

He said the Australian industry faces major problems, from supply chain security, staffing availability and skill levels.

“Emerging technology presents the most pragmatic manner to solving these issues – whether it be AI, reducing the complexity of skills required, or robotics and autonomous systems increasing the production capacity of smaller teams,” he explained.

“Manufacturing is core to industry. It ensures that we can locally develop product and services to bolster key supply chains for critical industries, in particular Defence, whose supply chain is broad and strategic.

“However, industry struggles with adopting new technologies due to their disruptive nature which forces significant change to how a business operates.

“Helping to establish these emerging technologies as future businesses is essential to enabling adoption and achieving Australian sovereign capability.”

Patel added that Australia’s track record of ingenuity, such as the invention of WiFi, there is a real opportunity to establishing Australia as a net exporter of intellectual capital.

Dr Stewart said ARM Hub has welcomed the partnership.

“ARM Hub and Azcende share a commitment to accelerating the manufacturing readiness level of technology and overcome brakes and barriers to commercialisation, working predominantly in technologies that are relevant to Defence and Defence industries, including medical, transport, energy, and space to achieve their vision,” she said.

“Azcende will further support the work we do with manufacturers by providing commercialisation advice and business networks with a view to supporting export to a North American market.”