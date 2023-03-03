AVT Australia supplies reconnaissance technology to BAE Systems

Melbourne-based Ascent Vision Technologies Australia (AVTA) showed its CM234 sensor gimbal system as part of BAE Systems’ STRIX Tactical Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) launch at AVALON 2023.

STRIX is a significant Australian innovation developed by BAE Systems Australia and aerospace specialist company Innovaero.

The STRIX prototype, currently under construction, will be an autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS for various tactical battlefield roles, predominately supporting ground and maritime forces. It can also be teamed with piloted helicopters over the battlefield.

Reconnaissance is a key capability for the STRIX concept delivering mission-critical information for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and deep-strike capabilities.

The CM234 sensor supplied by AVTA for the concept demonstration is of light-weight design and provides advanced optical, infrared scanning and laser targeting options.

“We’re delighted to be part of the design and development of the STRIX UAS concept model at Avalon 2023,” said AVTA managing director, Dale Heinken. “The CM234 offers a wide range of sensor capabilities and laser payloads in a small size, weight, and power.”

The AVTA sensor incorporated in the STRIX concept model also incorporates high definition electro-optical (EO), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), a laser range finder (LRF), a laser target designator (LTD), and a laser pointer.

BAE Systems Australia chief executive officer Ben Hudson said AVTA’s technology was a fundamental part of the STRIX UAS platform on display at Avalon.

“We are really pleased to be working with the team at AVTA and include the sensor gimbal system in STRIX,” Hudson said.

“STRIX will add new capabilities for our customers on the battlefield. Its success is leveraged with our strong focus on building a future sovereign supply chain around the platform and incorporating the expertise of Australian SMEs.”

AVTA has been designing and manufacturing airborne gimbal systems in Australia for nearly 15 years and their national footprint includes operations in Victoria and NSW.

AVTA incorporates significant levels of local research and development by engineering all payload systems from conception to prototyping, production, and support in Australia.

The global company has designated Australia as a research and development centre for gimballed ISR payload with more than 50 full time staff spread across engineering, operations and production functions.

The company has made significant investments in sovereign defence industry capability in the form of dedicated design, test, verification, and calibration facilities in its Melbourne engineering hub, where employment opportunities for a broad engineering workforce are continually created to support product development.