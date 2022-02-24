Aviair and HeliSpirit to launch zero-emission flights using eVTOL aircraft

Aviair and HeliSpirit have partnered with Eve Air Mobility to launch zero-emission flights to some of Western Australia’s tourism attractions – employing Eve’s eVTOL aircraft.

The arrangement with Eve Air Mobility includes a fleet of up to 50 zero-emission electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft eVTOL. The latest technology needs only a heliport for departures and landings and boosts up to 90 per cent reduction in noise to corresponding helicopter types.

“The low-noise footprint of the aircraft makes them well-suited to operations in sensitive natural settings – providing quick and efficient solutions for both business and tourism travellers,” Michael McConachy, managing director of Aviair and HeliSpirit, told The West Australian.

Eve Air Mobility is part of Embraer, a Brazilian-based aircraft manufacturer of regional aircraft, military, and executive jets.

eVTOL – which can carry up to four passengers – are designed with an overhead wing, hosting distributed rotors and rear propellers, providing the utility of a helicopter with the speed and comfort of a similar fixed-wing aircraft.

“Our partnership opens up an important market in Western Australia that will see our aircraft serving Australia’s iconic tourist attractions with zero-emission and low-noise flights,” Andre Stein, co-chief executive of Eve, told The West Australian.

“We share a common vision of a carbon-neutral future for air mobility, supported by Eve’s eVTOL, comprehensive service and support network and air traffic management solutions.”

Aviair and HeliSpirit said they were eager to investigate urban air transfers between Perth and various locations close to the city, such as Perth Airport, Rottnest Island, and the Swan Valley.

“This year marks 20 years of HeliSpirit being eco-accredited as a green travel leader – entering us into the Eco-Tourism Australia Hall of Fame,” McConachy told The West Australian.

“This is great timing to commit to reducing carbon footprint by operating zero-emission electric aircraft.”

Aviair, based in Kununurra, has a fleet of 30 aircraft – largely turbine-powered aircraft – operating a variety of missions, while HeliSpirit provides 24 helicopters.

The deal was an exciting and innovative transport initiative for Perth Airport to work through the technical and commercial aspects with Aviair and HeliSpirit, Perth Airport chief executive Kevin Brown told The West Australian.

The flights will start as early as 2026 and service tourism attractions across the Kimberley, Pilbara, Goldfields, and Greater Perth regions.