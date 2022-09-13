With increasing staff burnout and talent mobility in Australia, new research from The Access Group reveals autonomous working environments are key to business success and team engagement.

The Powering Profits and Prosperity Research report shows that organisations employing an autonomous working style deliver on average 13 per cent better across critical outcomes including customer loyalty, financial performance, retaining talent, strong reputation among the community, and a thriving partner network.

In addition to seeking autonomy, Australians are also increasingly looking for workplaces that emphasise staff psychological wellbeing, and societal responsibility.

While more than two-thirds rated a good salary and job security as highly important, a similar proportion felt it was important to have rewarding, meaningful work that offers opportunities for growth. Additionally, most workers want to see organisations prioritise staff wellbeing and a positive impact on the wider community.

John Maley, Asia Pacific head of human resources at The Access Group noted that diversity was also a key driver in a workplace, with 61 per cent of the respondents valuing transparent employment processes that provide equal opportunities.

The research further shows a serious integrity gap between employees and business decision makers (BDMs). Employees felt that their organisations underperformed across all of their major priorities when compared to BDMs, including salary and job security, rewarding and meaningful work, and a fair and transparent employment process.

Kerry Agiasotis, president of The Access Group Asia Pacific said as a new generation of workers emerge, autonomy, societal responsibility and personal well-being are fast becoming top priorities.

“Our research shows organisations that deliver here will clearly benefit from a more connected and engaged workforce and this is what drives not only profits but true prosperity in the long run,” Agiasotis said.

The Access Group’s report examines the state of Australian organisations and the impact of autonomous environments – where business values and purpose are built and agreed on from the ground up – compared to ‘command-and-control’ models based strictly on business outcomes.

The report emerges as business turnover fell in seven of the 13 selected industries in July 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), with the mining industry seeing the largest percentage fall in business turnover in July.

In the manufacturing industry, turnover fell by 3.8 per cent in July, following five consecutive monthly rises, partly reflecting supply chain disruptions and labour shortages in the industry.

“As the cost-of-living soars and a recession looms, organisations cannot afford to take the hit of staff burnout – which cost Australian businesses almost $11 billion last year,” said Maley.

The complete Powering Profits and Prosperity Research report can be found here.