Australian water treatment manufacturer expands to Vietnam

Sydney-based water treatment and pool equipment manufacturer Waterco Limited has opened a branch in Vietnam following strong sales growth in the developing region.

Waterco Ltd founder, CEO and executive chairman Soon Sinn Goh attributes the country’s high-growth economy and progressively wealthier population to the increasing demand for its water filtration and sanitisation products.

“Vietnam’s economy grew at the fastest pace in Asia last year and Waterco aims to improve market share by increasing awareness of its innovations in the region,” he explains.

“With the population becoming progressively wealthier, research is showing that swimming pools and access to clean water are considered an important investment in improving quality of life.”

Vietnam’s reputation as a leading luxury travel destination in Asia gained traction since it hosted the World Travel Awards of Asia and Oceania for the first time in 2019, further fuelling demand for swimming pools and associated equipment.

“Relaxed visa restrictions and a fast-growing tourism market have seen the construction of commercial swimming pools rise considerably,” says Waterco chief operating officer, Bryan Goh.

“This in turn has increased demand for Waterco’s high quality water treatment products.”

“Well-established manufacturing and export facilities in Kuala Lumpur gives Waterco a competitive advantage, in terms of readily available product supply and sales support,” Goh added.

“Vietnam’s growing wealth, changing consumer attitudes and greater urbanisation is pushing the country through a period of great change, one that we are very excited to be part of.”