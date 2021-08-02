Australia-UK partnership to make low emissions solutions globally scalable

Australia and the UK have signed a Letter of Intent to partner on making low emissions solutions globally scalable and commercially viable, creating a cleaner future for industry and more.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Australian minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor and UK secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Cooperation will focus on research and development across six key technologies including:

clean hydrogen

Carbon capture and use (CCUS)

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Small modular reactors, including advanced nuclear designs and enabling technologies

Low emissions materials, including green steel and soil carbon measurement.

The partnership is aligned with Australia’s technology-led approach to reducing emissions and will help deliver on the goals of the Technology Investment Roadmap.

“Australia is continuing to drive practical international partnerships to get new energy technologies to commercial parity with existing approaches,” Taylor said.

“Getting new energy technologies to parity will enable substantial reductions in global emissions – in both developing and developed countries – and ensure countries don’t have to choose between growth and decarbonisation.

“Collaborating more closely with key partners like the UK means we are positioning Australia to succeed by investing in the new technologies that will support industry, create jobs and reduce emissions.”

As the first initiative under the partnership, Australia and the UK have committed to develop a joint industry challenge to increase the competitiveness of industry, reduce emissions and support economic growth.

This partnership is part of the Australian federal government’s $565.8 million commitment to build new international technology partnerships that make low emissions technologies cheaper.

It will also drive investment in Australia-based projects to create up to 2,500 jobs and builds on partnerships already entered into with Germany, Singapore and Japan.

The Australian federal government will continue to drive this partnership with the UK, together with Kwarteng and Dr Alan Finkel in his role as special adviser to the government on low emissions technology, who continues to play a brokering role for Australia.