Australian Space Data Analysis Facility makes data accessible

The new Australian Space Data Analysis Facility (ASDAF) has opened in Western Australia, delivered by the Pawsey Supercomputer Centre and the Western Australia Data Science Innovation Hub.

The Australian Space Data Analysis Facility will provide businesses with access to updated satellite data sets and the tools and training needed to analyse the information. This in turn will help businesses to generate new commercial opportunities.

The facility will also remove the cost barrier preventing small businesses from entering the space sector, according to minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter.

“The potential uses for this data are diverse and extremely important for our everyday lives, including helping farmers increase crop yields and manage drought, to mapping supply chains and freight movements, or improving management of environmental impacts in forestry and mining,” Porter said.

“Through the data analysis facility, we are opening the door for small businesses to enter the market, with the goal of stimulating innovation and accelerating commercialisation of new products and services.”

Earth observation analysis and space data have historically been a specialised application in the private sector, according to head of the Australian Space Agency Enrico Palermo.

“Putting the right space data, tools and capabilities in the hands of business has the potential to drive down costs, increase productivity, create new value and grow the economy,” Palermo said.

The Australian Space Data Analysis Facility is funded through the Australian Government’s $19.5 million Space Infrastructure Fund, increasing capability and filling gaps in Australia’s space infrastructure.

The facility is also supported by the Western Australian government via a $750,000 commitment to grow the state’s space industry.

Since 1 July 2018, the federal government has invested more than $700 million into the Australian civil space sector, with the goal to triple its size to $12 billion and create up to 20,000 more jobs by 2030.