Australian Space Agency officially opens

Prime Minister Scott Morrison officially opened the Australian Space Agency’s new home in Adelaide’s innovation precinct Lot Fourteen, on Wednesday.

“The Australian Space Agency is central to my Government’s vision to secure more jobs and a larger share of the growing space economy – forecast to be over $1 trillion in size around the globe by 2040,” Morrison said.

The offices, based at Lot Fourteen, are an important step in the development of the Agency, which is working to triple the size of the Australian space industry and create 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the opening was another chance to highlight the great opportunities space presents to everyday Australians.

“Australia’s space sector has gone from strength to strength since we established the Agency and I’m confident we will continue to build on that momentum,” Minister Andrews said.

Head of the Australian Space Agency, Dr Megan Clark, said the national headquarters is a strong base for the Agency to grow and transform the Australian space industry.

“We’re delighted to have a new home in the centre of Adelaide, and we look forward to developing the Australian Space Discovery Centre and Mission Control, which will open next year.” Clark said.