Australian Precision Technologies awarded 2021 Casey Business of the Year

Australian Precision Technologies (APT), a Victoria-based advanced manufacturer, has been named City of Casey Business of the Year at the Casey Business Awards.

Australian Precision Technologies have become one of the top 5 per cent industry leaders in Australia’s advanced manufacturing sector and have remained a Casey-based business since its establishment in 1992.

Located in Berwick, APT specialise in the precision manufacturing of metal components and instruments for defence, aerospace, security, transport and medical industries, using CNC technology and manufacturing software.

The judges included experts Judy Pridmore, Rovel Shackleford, Kathy Racunica and Andrea O’Bryan, who provided constructive feedback to each entrant.

The judging panel highlighted Australian Precision Technologies’ exceptional performance as a business across many aspects, including contributing locally, sustainability and being an accessible organisation.

“With a sound business model and deep investment in excellence, their contribution in their field extends state-wide, nationally and with strong capabilities to extend internationally,” the panel of judges outlined.

“Proudly remaining in Casey this expertise will continue to benefit our region as they grow and contribute to knowledge in their field.”

As Casey Business of the Year, Australian Precision Technologies received a $2,000 cash prize. The local company were also awarded the Innovation Category Award. Category winners each received a $1,000 cash prize.

The other category winners included:

Resilience Category – Powerplant Project Services

Business Leadership Category – Blairlogie Living & Learning Inc

Employment Category – Berwick Dental Studio

The awards recognised the outstanding achievements and contributions of Casey’s strong and diverse business community and provides an opportunity for local businesses to build a vibrant local business network.

“There has been so much uncertainty for businesses in recent times and I commend all the participants who took the time to reflect on their businesses achievements and enter this year’s awards,” City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said.

“We had 81 businesses enter this year’s awards and I hope that every one of them has found this to be a valuable and rewarding experience – to go through the process of self-evaluation and receive constructive feedback about their business from our judges.

“Our local businesses are such a vital part of the Casey community and when they enjoy success and growth, the entire Casey community also benefits from more local jobs, increased services and a stronger, future-proofed local economy,” she said.

This year’s Casey Business Awards were supported by major sponsors Zeemo and Bendigo Bank, category sponsors Mirvac, St John of God, MatchWorks and media partner Star News Group.