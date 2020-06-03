The Australian Paint Manufacturers Federation (APMF) has backed calls for fiscal stimulus for home building and renovations to aid Australia’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The APMF said economic stimulus was needed to help construction workers and tradies who have lost their livelihood during the recent health crisis get back to work.

Australia’s construction sector is a key driver of the Australian economy, peaking at approximately $200 billion in 2018/19*. More than 1.1 million Australians – including 51,000 trade painters – are employed in construction, accounting for approximately nine per cent of all Australian jobs. Residential building work, including new dwellings and renovations, was valued at $75 billion in 2018/19.

APMF chairman Pat Jones said efforts to keep the construction industry working will be crucial for the economy, as any downturn in construction activity will impact jobs in many other sectors that support building activity in Australia.

“A lot of trade painters have already lost work as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

“These professional painters are often sole traders who have had jobs cancelled due to lock down measures stemming from the recent health crisis.”

“Economic stimulus to support home building construction and renovation activity in Australia will really help these trade painters recover and get back to work.

“The benefit of supporting the construction industry goes well beyond the direct employees, with a large number of inputs being made in Australia. For example, 90 per cent of paint used in Australia is made locally.

“By supporting new work and jobs in the construction sector, the stimulus will create a flow-on effect to support other manufacturing jobs in the economy.

“It’s a win-win for any worker that relies on the building and construction industry.”