Medicinal cannabis company Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG) has announced a partnership with New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis distributor, NUBU Pharmaceuticals.

In an Australian-first, the agreement will see locally cultivated and dried medicinal cannabis flower shipped to New Zealand in the second half of the year, with oils to follow.

ANTG CEO, Matthew Cantelo, said this a coup for both countries, cementing the mutually beneficial Trans-Tasmanian relationship.

“We are pleased to announce a strategic investment in NUBU Pharmaceuticals,” he said.

“This landmark deal means ANTG will be the first Australian flower imported into New Zealand, and potentially, the first company to legally sell flower in New Zealand, ever.

“NUBU has spent the last five years building a distribution network that now reaches every pharmacy in New Zealand, which means our Kiwi neighbours, no matter where in New Zealand they are, will have access to the highest quality Australian flower while their home-grown cultivation industry starts producing.”

ANTG’s growing and manufacturing facility complies with international quality standards (GACP and GMP), securing the gold standard in growing and manufacturing medicinal cannabis.”

Cantelo added that first and foremost, ANTG products will be made available to Australian patients.

CEO of NUBU Pharmaceuticals, Mark Dye, welcomed the ANTG agreement, adding that it will be mutually beneficial for both countries.

“ANTG are very much leading the Australasian cannabis industry. We are over the moon to have them as a distribution partner and an investor, and can’t wait to make ANTG product available to patients locally,” he said.