Australian Manufacturing Week kicks off today

Kicking off today in Sydney, Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) will showcase the industry in a huge exhibition encompassing all aspects of manufacturing in Australia. Manufacturers’ Monthly will attend to discover more throughout the week.

Taking up two halls at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, AMW will showcase the latest manufacturing technologies and processes across six Product Zones. There will be Machine Tools, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics and Automation, Weld Solutions, Manufacturing Solutions as well as a separate Australian Manufacturing Pavilion.

Owned and operated by Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), the Australian Manufacturing Week is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event. Thousands of industrial decision makers are expected to attend, to see the latest technology up close.

For more information, visit www.australianmanufacturingweek.com.au.