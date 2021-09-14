Australian Manufacturing Week 2022 to be held in Sydney in June

AMTIL (Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited) has announced next year’s Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) exhibition will relocate and reschedule from Melbourne in March to Sydney in June.

The AMTIL Board’s decision was taken in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria and the resultant uncertainty over the viability of large public events so early in 2022.

“The AMTIL Board met last week and made the very difficult decision not to proceed with the show in its current March 2022 timeslot,” AMTIL chief executive officer Shane Infanti said.

“Despite the great support we have for the exhibition from all our exhibitors, recent developments relating to the COVID-19 Delta strain have created an unpredictable environment that we felt had the potential to seriously jeopardise the event given that it is so early in the New Year.”

AMTIL is now moving forward with plans for AMW to be held on 7-10 June 2022 at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney). AMTIL is confident that by June, the current COVID-19 outbreak will have been contained and high vaccination levels will allow the staging of large public events.

“The AMTIL Board felt that the return of exhibitions is an important step in our COVID recovery plan and that there remains a very strong appetite for a show at some stage in 2022,” Infanti said.

“We explored a number of options in regard to shows over the coming two years. Running AMW in June at the ICC Darling Harbour would represent a return to Sydney since we last ran Austech there in 2012, and reflects strong local demand for a significant manufacturing event.”

AMTIL are confident that the COVID-19 implications for an event mid next year will be minimal.

Looking further ahead, AMW 2023 will also take place in its usual May time slot in Melbourne, running from 9-12 May 2023 at the MCEC.

“This is planned to be one of the largest exhibitions of its type in the Southern Hemisphere,” Infanti said.

“We are truly excited to be bringing this to the Australian manufacturing sector. For both of these events, the industry can be confident of receiving the same great support and service that manufacturers have come to expect from AMTIL over 20-plus years of running trade shows.”

Australian Manufacturing Week is Australia’s premier manufacturing solutions event, an industry exhibition encompassing all aspects of manufacturing in Australia. Since 2000, AMTIL has operated Austech, Australia’s premier advanced manufacturing and machine tool exhibition, which has now been incorporated into the AMW exhibition.