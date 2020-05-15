Australian manufacturing icon Bisalloy Steels turns 40

Australian manufacturer of high-performance quenched and tempered plate steel products, Bisalloy Steels, will celebrate 40 years in business.

The company began operations in Wollongong in 1980, and quickly forged an outstanding reputation throughout Australia and other parts of the world for its market-leading high wear and high strength Bisalloy branded products.

Employing over 80 people locally and a further 160 internationally, Bisalloy Steels has grown considerably since its inception and now not only services Australia, but a growing number of international markets.

Bisalloy Steels managing director, Greg Albert, said the company’s innovation, talented staff and loyal customer base for its ongoing success.

“Achieving 40 years in business is a wonderful milestone and as a company we’re immensely proud to have an Australian manufacturing base that produces world-class products,” he said.

Bisalloy Steels was listed on the ASX in2003, and counts some of the world’s leading mining, quarrying and exploration companies, industrial and commercial equipment manufacturers, defence organisations and others amongst its clients.

To facilitate continued global growth, the company has majority-owned distribution channels in Indonesia and Thailand, as well as distribution networks in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and in China.

Bisalloy Steels’ penetration into Asian markets was strengthened in 2011, when the company established a 50/50 joint venture with Shandong Steel.

The partnership made Bisalloy Shangang (Shandong) the sixth largest steel company in China, and the second largest premium quench and tempered brand in China for wear and structural steel markets.

Bisalloy also complements its range with product supply partnerships established in Europe, Scandinavia and most recently North America.

“Over the years we’ve worked hard to adapt to market needs and have developed a range of products that are extremely well regarded and trusted by our customers across a range of industries,” Albert said.

“Our high-strength steels have enabled our customers to design products that would not have otherwise been possible.”

The Australian production site based in Wollongong has the capacity to produce over 60,000 tonnes per annum, with all products exceeding Global International Quality and Testing standards.

The production facility also has international certification for Safety and Environmental Management, as does its facility in China.