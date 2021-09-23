Australian manufacturers to join international space supply chains

The federal government has awarded $3 million in funding to help four Australian space businesses break into international space supply chains under the Moon to Mars Initiative.

Round Three of the Supply Chain Capability Improvement grants will support the companies to improve their technical capabilities and help them enter new national and international markets.

Acting minister for Industry, Science and Technology Angus Taylor said the grants directly contribute to scaling up Australian space businesses and their operations to become competitive in global markets.

“The grants provide a tangible opportunity for Australian businesses to support the transformation of our space industry and contribute to projects that will support NASA’s Moon to Mars program.”

The four recipients of the Moon to Mars Supply Chain Capability Improvement grants are:

Gilmour Space Technologies (QLD) has received $1,000,000 to improve its manufacturing capability to produce qualified composite overwrapped pressure vessels (COPVs) that can hold fluids under pressure, for use in the aerospace industry

Crystalaid Manufacture (QLD) has received $538,882 to improve its high-tech manufacturing capability to produce electronic components for space use

Black Sky Aerospace (QLD), a propellant manufacturer and launch service provider, has received $678,487 to expand production of its Responsive Common Use Booster (RCUB) propellant for commercial use

Inovor Technologies (SA) has received $750,000 to deliver rapid, high-reliability and cost competitive satellite manufacturing capability in Australia.

These projects demonstrate the incredible opportunities that are present at the intersection of space and manufacturing.

Australian Space Agency head Enrico Palermo said the successful projects leveraged the relationship between space and manufacturing to create jobs.

“With this support, these Australian companies will be able to expand their capability and tap into new supply chains around the world – which adds up to opportunities here at home,” Palermo said.

The $150 million Moon to Mars initiative is part of over $700 million invested by the government into the Australian civil space sector since 2018, to support the goal of tripling the sector’s size to $12 billion and creating up to an extra 20,000 jobs by 2030.

The Moon to Mars Supply Chain Capability Improvement program offers grants between $250,000 and $1 million. Applications will remain open until 1 May 2023.

To apply for a grant and for more information, click here.