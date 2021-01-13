Nanollose, an Australian biomaterial technology company, has filed a joint patent application with Indian manufacturer, Grasim Industries, for a process to produce an environmentally friendly nullarbor lyocell fibre.

Birla Cellulose, Grasim’s business unit focused on sustainable fibres, is among the largest producers of man-made cellulosic fibres (MMCF).

Executive chairman of Nanollose Dr Wayne Best said the company looked forward to commencing pilot production and presenting the fibre to the fashion industry.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress of our collaboration with Grasim and Birla Cellulose which has already delivered this patent application.

“The nullarbor fibre produced by the team at Birla Cellulose has exceeded our expectations, and we now have a fibre that is not only more eco-friendly but has superior properties over conventional tree-based fibres,” he said.

The nullarbor lyocell fibre produced by a team of fibre experts at Grasim’s Pulp and Fibre Innovation Centre in India, is finer than silk and significantly stronger than conventional lyocell made from tree pulp.

Nanollose and Birla Cellulose will now focus on taking this success to the pilot production phase to produce initial commercial quantities of fibre to enable commercial agreements with fashion brands.

Chief technology officer for the Aditya Birla Group and Birla Cellulose, Dr Aspi Patel, said the patent was an innovative development, and represented another important step to make our fibres more sustainable.

“This is an exciting development in the area of next generation alternative feedstock and we are looking forward to scaling up this technology in collaboration with Nanollose,” he said.

The joint patent application follows a collaboration agreement, which Nanollose signed with Grasim Industries (Birla Cellulose) in February 2020.