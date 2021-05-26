Australian Made Week supports local manufacturers, creates jobs

Australian Made Week has begun and consumers are urged to support one extra locally made or grown product per week, to help boost the economy over the next 12 months.

According to recent Roy Morgan research, if every household spent an additional $10 a week on Australian Made products it would inject an extra $5 billion into the economy each year, creating up to 11,000 new jobs.

The purpose of Australian Made Week, running from 24 May to 30 May, is to celebrate and support local makers and growers, according to Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro.

“It’s an opportunity to focus on the benefits of buying local and highlight that when you buy Australian Made, you have a direct economic impact on the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Australians throughout the supply chain,” Lazzaro said.

“Even making a small change in your weekly shopping can create a huge difference for local businesses.”

Entrepreneur, model and Australian Made ambassador, Elyse Knowles, is calling on everyone to get involved in Australian Made Week by seeking out and buying genuine Aussie products bearing the trusted green-and-gold kangaroo logo.

“When you’re making purchases – whether it’s flowers, bed linen, sunscreen or socks – go for Australian Made or Grown and spread the word on your socials by posting about your buy with #AustralianMadeWeek,” Knowles said.

“There are so many high-quality Australian products and we have an international reputation for having some of the highest standards in craftsmanship, safety and quality. Hopefully I can help encourage Australians to support their local communities and buy one more Australian Made product per week.”

To get involved in Australian Made Week:

Look for and purchas e products with the green and gold Australian Made, Australian Grown logo.

Spread the word about Australian Made Week by s har ing a picture of your Aussie Made purchases on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtags #AustralianMade and #AustralianMadeWeek. Remember to tag the Australian Made Campaign @australianmadecampaign , so posts will be shared .

Consider the flow-on effects of your purchasing decisions. When buy ing Australian Made and Australian Grown products, it support s local businesses and communities across Australia.

Encourag e friends and family to get involved in Australian Made Week and spread the word on the importance of buying Aus tralian.

Australian Made Week will be promoted through TV, radio, print and online advertisements featuring Elyse Knowles.