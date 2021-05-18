Australian-made products preferred, Roy Morgan research shows

New consumer research from market research company Roy Morgan has shown the preference for Australian-made goods continued to increase in 2020, with 93 per cent of Australians stating they are more likely to buy products made in Australia.

This is an increase from 87 per cent the year before, due to international travel restrictions.

“Australian-made products have experienced a surge in support during 2020 with a large majority of 93 per cent of Australians more likely to buy a product that is ‘made in Australia’, up 6 per cent from 2019. Less than 1 per cent of Australians say they are less likely to buy a product that is ‘made in Australia’ unchanged from a year ago,” Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said.

“The closure of international borders and restrictions on travel around the world appears to have helped increase support for Australian-made goods. Although the preference for Australian-made goods is very high across all age groups, it is Baby Boomers (96 per cent) and Generation X (94 per cent) who are even more likely to prefer Australian-made products than other generations.”

Roy Morgan’s latest research comes as no surprise as more and more Australians are looking to the Australian Made logo to find authentic Australian-made goods, according to Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro.

“Australia’s over-reliance on imported products has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This research shows Australians are placing priority on manufacturing self-sufficiency and job creation along with a renewed appetite to address the imbalance between locally made and imported products to ensure Australia’s long-term prosperity,” Lazzaro said.

“When you buy Australian Made, Australian Grown products, you know what you are getting – products made to the highest of manufacturing standards and grown in our clean, green environment. At the same time, you are helping to support our manufacturing industry, create Aussie jobs and give back to local communities.”

Almost all Australians (99 per cent) are aware of the Australian Made logo, with the vast majority (92 per cent) confident that products displaying the logo are made in Australia. Meanwhile, 97 per cent of Australians associate the iconic kangaroo logo with the support of local jobs and employment opportunities, 95 per cent with safe and high-quality products, 89 per cent with the use of ethical labour and 78 per cent with sustainability.

The Australian Made Campaign has also recently announced the launch of the first ever Australian Made Week, running from Monday 24 May to 30 May 2021. This will encourage shoppers to actively focus their buying activities on genuine Australian products while celebrating and supporting local makers and growers around the country.