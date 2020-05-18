Australian Made partners with AFPA to support forest products

The Australian Forest Products Association (AFPA) is partnering with the Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) to support the growth of Australia’s forest products industries.

AFPA is the peak national body for Australia’s forest, wood and paper products industry, representing the industry’s interests on the sustainable development and use of Australia’s forest, wood and paper products.

AMCL CEO, Ben Lazzaro, said the partnership is a timely one, as it supports the growth of one of Australia’s most important manufacturing sectors.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian renewable forest, wood and paper product manufacturers have been producing essential resources to keep Australia running,” he said.

“Products like toilet paper, tissues, medical and sanitary products, the cardboard used for food and beverage packaging, and wooden pallets used for distribution operations.

“These manufacturers and forest growers are fundamental to our economic success. They create jobs and are often leaders of innovation, creating essential Aussie products of the highest quality, sought after here and overseas.”

AFPA CEO, Ross Hampton, said, it should be unacceptable that $5.5 billion in forest products are imported each year when Australia has a $2 billion trade deficit.

“Australia’s forest products industries is one of Australia’s largest manufacturing industries, with an annual turnover of around $25 billion, and we employ nearly 200,000 people both directly and indirectly,” he said.

“Australia’s forest products industries use sustainably harvested timber to produce Australian-made renewable products, which are used every day in homes and offices around the country.”

The third-party accreditation system ensures products that carry the logo are certified as authentic.