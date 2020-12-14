Australian Made logo now protected in the EU, UK and UAE

The Australian Made Campaign has announced the green-and-gold kangaroo Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) logo is now a registered trademark in the European Union, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The registration of the symbol means the iconic logo is now legally protected under local EU, UK and UAE law, with only certified Australian makers and growers are allowed to use it.

The iconic green-and-gold kangaroo logo has been clearly identifying Australian goods in export markets for more than 34 years. Almost half of all Australian Made licensees use the logo on exported products.

Australian Made Campaign CEO Ben Lazzaro said the logo is a valuable marketing tool and is central to export strategies of Australian businesses taking their goods abroad.

“The EU, UK and UAE present a huge opportunity for Aussie makers and growers. The formal registration of the logo in these regions provides an essential legal framework which exporters can rely upon if the logo is copied or used without proper authority,” he said.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia exported $20,535 million worth of merchandise to the EU during the 2018-19 financial year, $7,897 million to the UK and A$4,176 million to the UAE.

Austrade’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner UK, Ireland and the Nordics, Jennifer Mackinlay, said the registration was timely as Australia negotiates Free Trade Agreements with the UK and the European Union.

“The Australian Made logo is a powerful and stand out sales and marketing asset for authentic Australian brands and supports Australian businesses to differentiate their products and grow their exports,” she said.

Recognition of the Australian Made logo is already high in these regions, with recent Horizon Consumer Science research finding 85 per cent of consumers in the UK and UAE believe products carrying the logo are genuinely Australian and 83 per cent in France. The biggest motivations to buy Australian products were found to be quality, reputation and ethical standards.

The logo registration work was carried out by Australian Made Campaign Partner and Australia’s largest independent intellectual property specialist firm, Wrays. It covers 10 classes (Classes 3, 5, 20, 25, 29-33 and 35) that extend to a wide range of products including:

3 – cleaning products, soaps, toiletries, cosmetics

5 – pharmaceuticals, veterinary pharmaceuticals, infant formula

20 – furniture

25 – clothing and footwear

29-33 – food and beverages

35 – retail services

The formal registration of the AMAG logo in the EU, UK and UAE follows its registration in other key export markets including the USA, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.