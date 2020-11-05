Australian Made Campaign teams up with AMGC COVID-19 manufacturer response register

The Australian Made Campaign is supporting the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre’s (AMGC) COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register. Australian businesses registered on the platform are now able to highlight local provenance of their products via the iconic green and gold kangaroo, the Australian Made logo.

Businesses with products licensed to carry the Australian Made logo will be able to incorporate the brand into their AMGC COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register listings.

Broad enhancements to the Register includes the ability to:

display the Australian Made logo,

note TGA approval,

upload a PDF for brochures, spec sheets or other key information, and

navigate with more powerful search and connection functions.

Chief Executive of the Australian Made Campaign, Ben Lazzaro said that there has never been a more important time to consider buying local.

“Australian manufacturers produce products made to some of the highest quality and safety standards in the world. AMGC’s COVID-19 Response Register is a great resource for local businesses to connect and identify local products and supplies relating to managing COVID-19, and we are happy to support the initiative via the use of the Australian Made logo,” said Lazzaro.

“The many benefits of buying Australian Made have been brought into sharp focus recently. As Australia’s only registered country of origin certification trademark, the Australian Made logo is the true mark of Aussie authenticity and helps thousands of brands communicate their Australian credentials to consumers, businesses and all levels of government.”

Managing Director of AMGC, Dr Jens Goennemann, said that the Register has proven its value during the crisis becoming the go-to resource for COVID related products and services.

“The Register continues to play a critical role in helping business shift focus to assisting the nation’s response to the pandemic, with manufacture of hand sanitiser to invasive ventilators aided by information from the Register. Now it is about supporting the economic recovery and COVIDSafe workplaces and businesses as we open back up through supply of products and services,” said Goennemann.

“With the platform free to use for all Australian businesses, we encourage everyone to register and connect with manufacturers and suppliers,” said Goennemann.

Developed by AMGC in collaboration with The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER), the COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register brings together manufacturers, suppliers and customers via a self-managed platform to offer products and services in response to the pandemic.

The free platform allows companies to post a need, solution, or capability online, which is shared on a live community feed. The supply matching feature helps suppliers connect with organisations looking for crucial items.

Items available for purchase on the platform include hand sanitiser, sneeze guards, face masks, gloves, gowns, caps, booties and all manner of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment and resources for operating a COVIDSafe business.

Sydney based beverage company Brand Cartel began manufacturing Code Red hand sanitiser in April and has used the platform to connect with businesses, while using the service to source products.

“AMGC’s Response Register has helped us connect with potential Code Red customers in a market we had little experience in before,” said Brand Cartel director, Marty Magro.

“The service has helped us source personal protective equipment in the form of face masks – something we had never purchased in the past,” said Magro.