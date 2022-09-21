Labour force data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows the number of people employed increased by over 33,000 last month bringing the increase since August last year to over 570,000.

Innes Willox, chief executive of the national employer association Ai Group said, “Contrary to the views of the doomsayers, the ABS labour force data released today point once again to the strong recovery of the Australian labour market.

Today’s data is good news for those looking for work and continues a run of positive labour market numbers. This should be welcomed by the Government and by unions.”

Over the year, unemployment has fallen by 132,500 and the rate of unemployment is at 3.5 per cent, which is significantly lower than the 4.6 per cent recorded in 2021.

Additionally, unemployment for September is lower than the 5.9 per cent in August, according to Willox, comparing favourably to the 9.3 percent recorded a year ago.

The data further points that while unemployment was up by 14,000 in the month, it was driven by more people entering the workforce as shown by the increase in the participation rate to 64.3 per cent, which is fractionally below the record level of 64.4 per cent in June 2022.

“While much of the fall in underemployment over the year is due to people converting from part-time to full-time employment, a distinct proportion is also due to the increase in the number of people with second jobs,” Willox added.

“Ai Group estimates that well over 10 per cent of the fall in underemployment has been facilitated by the take up of second jobs. This also boosts household incomes.”

Willox explained that the strength of the jobs recovery is further underscored by the rapid growth in full-time positions which were 58,800 higher than in July, setting a new record of 9,468,500 full time jobs.

The data on the labour market recovery comes as businesses in Victoria show overwhelming support behind a 10-year economic plan to power Victoria’s future.

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry undertook a survey of more than 1,000 businesses which explored key business issues around regulation and tax, industry and employment and the future of regional Victoria.

The results show a desire for a clear 10-year outlook for the state in its recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said, “Business is clearly saying they want policies that ease the cost of doing business, build Victorian industries, grow Regional Victoria and enable businesses by building a skilled and expanding labour force.

“Business wants Victoria to be the best state to live, learn, work and own and operate a business and believe we need to take proactive steps to achieve this to ensure that we don’t fall behind the rest of Australia.”