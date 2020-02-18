Australian Institute for Machine Learning launches in Adelaide

The Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) has officially opened its headquarters at Lot Fourteen, Adelaide’s innovation precinct. AIML researchers are applying machine learning to agriculture, medical imaging, manufacturing, mining operations, and movie making among many others.

“Our Institute is making an important national and international contribution to pushing the boundaries of what machine learning can do, and how that can be applied to almost every aspect of our lives,” director of AIML at the University of Adelaide, Professor Anton van den Hengel, said.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are already impacting on industries as diverse as agriculture, medicine, transport, space, defence, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, and we aim to ensure South Australia remains at the forefront.

“The support of the South Australian Government in setting up our Institute has been instrumental to our growth and being recognised as one of the best Machine Learning research groups in the world.”

AIML researchers are advancing understanding in areas such as Robotic Vision, Medical Machine Learning, Trusted Autonomous Systems, Surveillance and Tracking, Photogrammetry, and 3D Modelling.

“These cutting-edge research projects will enable us to harness for the first time, rich data and insights, to inform new ideas about how we implement our strong vision for South Australia,” premier Steven Marshall said

“Furthermore, it will bolster South Australia’s entrepreneurial activity across a range of industries from defence to tourism, providing us with new tools and capabilities to ensure that this state remains at the forefront of global innovation and enterprise.

“Machine Learning is helping businesses from a broad range of sectors grow at a rapid rate, providing job opportunities for some of South Australia’s brightest young minds.

“Lot Fourteen provides unparalleled collaborative opportunities, and to have this institute in proximity of companies across other high-tech and high-growth sectors is exciting for our state,” the premier said.