Australian Defence Force vehicles modernised under $34M funding

Approximately $34 million will be invested in the delivery of vehicle workshops, hardstands and shelters in Swanbourne, Western Australia to support modernisation of the Australian Defence Force and Royal Australian Air Force vehicle fleet.

Lendlease will deliver fit-for-purpose facilities and infrastructure to sustain the new fleet of trucks and trailers being procured for the Australian Defence Force, according to minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price.

The project will have an anticipated peak workforce of 50 people per day during the three-year construction.

“This is part of a larger, $150M national infrastructure project that will deliver supporting infrastructure for the sustainment and maintenance of the Australian Defence Force’s next-generation defence logistics vehicle fleet,” Price said.

“This vehicle fleet is capable of supporting combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and training to ensure the Australian Defence Force is prepared for both current and future operations.

“The construction at Campbell Barracks at Swanbourne will benefit the local economy by providing opportunities to local suppliers and subcontractors. Lendlease is committed to achieving a target of 85 per cent local workforce participation for the works being delivered at Campbell Barracks,” she said.

The project will also provide a boost for the local economy, Federal member for Curtin, Celia Hammond said.

“I am pleased to see this project take shape in the electorate, supporting local jobs and local businesses here in Curtin,” Hammond said.

“This particular part of Western Australia is well-positioned to improve our national defence capabilities and support our ADF personnel,” Price said.

“As a result of the Morrison government’s investment, not only will the Western Australia benefit from a sovereign defence industry – but so will our nation.”

Work on the Campbell Barracks, delivered under the Land 121 Stage 5B project, is expected to be complete by mid-2024.