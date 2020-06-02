Australian company wins US contract in the Top End

The United States Naval Facilities Command Pacific has announced the US$10.07 million ($14.96 million) contract, which will see Australia’s Icon SI construct an earth-covered magazine facility at RAAF Base Tindal.

The US construction contract is part of the United States Force Posture Initiatives (USFPI). The project is part of a range of initiatives for Australia and the US in the Northern Territory over the next 10 years.

Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds CSC, said Australia and the US will jointly invest around $2 billion in a range of USFPI projects over the life of the initiative.

“This announcement highlights the opportunities that the USFPI brings to Australian businesses and reinforces that Australian industry is globally competitive,” Reynolds said.

“Infrastructure and facilities development under the USFPI will be concentrated between Robertson Barracks, RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal as well as training areas and ranges in the Northern Territory.

“These infrastructure investments enable the activities of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin and Enhanced Air Cooperation.”

In addition to construction contracts, there will be opportunities in sub-contracting, maintenance and supply arrangements that will benefit local suppliers over the next decade.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said construction projects to support the growing United States Force Posture Initiatives will provide opportunities for many sectors including construction, professional services, maintenance and logistics.

“Australian funded projects include airfield upgrades, base support improvements – including accommodation, mess facilities and gymnasiums – and upgrades to training areas and ranges,” Minister Price said.

“I’m particularly pleased to see that the US Department of Defence has selected an Australian company to construct the earth-covered magazine facility RAAF Base Tindal.”

Senator for the NT, Dr Sam McMahon said the USFPI continues to provide significant economic benefits for the Top End.

“Under the Morrison Government, $8 billion is being invested over the next decade in new and upgraded facilities in the Northern Territory, making it a welcome boost to the local economy and to businesses in the Top End,” McMahon said.

