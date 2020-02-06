Australian company awarded US Marine Corps contract 

Kord Defence has been awarded a $1.4 million deal with the US Marine Corps. The small Canberra based company credits the federal government funding for its success.

Kord develops mobile interface control solutions for military and law enforcement markets, and the contract will enable them to complete development of its Rifle Accessory Control Unit Technology.​

The company’s range of programmable, push-button control systems enable soldiers to keep “Head up, Eyes on Target, Hands on Weapon”. Their patented Kord Interface Technology (KordIT for short) helps soldiers operate their increasingly complex electronic equipment quickly, instinctively, and safely.

Kord’s managing director, Dr Peter Moran said development of their technology would not have been possible without the support of the Defence Innovation Hub.

“Winning an Innovation Hub contract in 2017 enabled us to develop a wireless control system which formed the basis of the technology now being tested by the US Marine Corps,” Dr Moran said.

Kord credits its export success to the government’s investment.

“I’m pleased to see the investment our Government made in Kord has enabled them to grow and pursue new export opportunities in global markets,” Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said.

“Along with growing the sovereign capability of our own defence industry, this is precisely what we designed the Defence Innovation Hub to do.”