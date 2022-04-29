Which Australian cities could face a labour crisis?

New research from ECI Software Solutions highlights which cities in Australia are being hit the hardest by the manufacturing skills gap, with some cities at risk of struggling to fill half their vacancies.

The manufacturing skills index reveals that Canberra is facing the most challenges to find high-skilled people to fill roles in the sector. In the capital city, there are two vacancies for every applicant, with 52.08 per cent of jobs without demand.

This is followed by Sydney, where there is an excess of 2,000 manufacturing-related jobs without anyone looking to apply for them. Overall in Australia, 32.09 per cent of manufacturing vacancies are at risk of sitting empty without the people equipped to do the roles.

The five locations with the biggest shortage of manufacturing workers are:

The ranking of some of the most populous cities comes as the government plans to “remove red tape” and “help businesses attract the best and the brightest” by introducing a new global talent visa to encourage skilled workers from overseas.

However, while populated business hubs are struggling to find people to fill vacancies, residents in other areas are struggling to find employment in manufacturing. In Cairns for example, there are up to five times as many people searching for vacancies in the field than there are jobs available.

The five locations which are most oversubscribed for manufacturing workers are:

“It’s an exciting time for the manufacturing industry in Australia,” ECI Software Solutions APAC MFG managing director Joe Wrightman said. “The introduction of automation and warehouse innovation in manufacturing has increased the number of open jobs. However, these systems require people with the right skill to operate them.

“While the physical nature and preconceptions of manufacturing often lead many to believe that remote work is not viable in the sector, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Technology has adapted to provide real-time visibility across your operations, often from the touch of a button. What is clear from this research is that while apprenticeships and a retraining programme will be highly beneficial for bridging the skills gap, so too will be more employers branching out and considering a remote work policy.”

For more information on the research, click here.