Australian business to build safety stands for RAAF jets

Air Fab Ltd Pty has been awarded a $1.3 million contract with Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) for the design, fabrication and supply of the safety stands to be used in the maintenance of Air Force’s F/A-18F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

The 100 per cent Australian-owned business specialises in engineering and fabrication aluminium of access platforms for the aircraft and transport industries.

Minister for Defence Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the safety stands will provide enhanced fall protection for Air Force and Boeing personnel when conducting maintenance on top of, and around, the aircraft.

“Using their unique manufacturing capability, Air Fab will build five sets of aircraft equipment from its facility in Ferntree Gully,” Reynolds said.

“With eight employees, Air Fab is an excellent example of the ingenuity of Australian small business in helping not only keep our personnel safe, but in helping to get Australia’s frontline fighter aircraft back into the air quicker.

“I’m proud to be part of a Government that unashamedly backs Australian industry and Australian workers.”

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said Defence had a strong relationship with BDA, having partnered with the company since 2016 for the sustainment of the Air Force’s 24 F/A-18F Super Hornet and 11 EA-18G Growler aircraft.

“BDA must be congratulated for its commitment to identifying opportunities to improve our sovereign capabilities and expand the use of Australian Industry in supporting our aircraft,” Price said.

“They continue to grow the number of local SMEs in their supply chain and identify new opportunities for them to contribute to the strength and success of our defence industry.”

Federal Member for Aston Alan Tudge MP said the contract awarded to Air Fab Ltd Pty was great news for the business, the community and the manufacturing industry in Knox.

“Air Fab is just another example of the amazing manufacturers that we have here in Knox,” Tudge said.

“Air Fab is a local success story. They are delivering local jobs while exporting advanced manufacturing to service a global market.”

“More investment in Knox businesses is always good news for our community.”

The purpose built equipment will be manufactured in accordance with Australia’s Workplace Health & Safety standards.