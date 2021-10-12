Australian battery manufacturer powered by Australian Made logo

Australian battery manufacturer, Century Batteries, has celebrated its green and gold roots with the Australian-Made logo now officially part of the company’s footprint.

Century Batteries marketing manager for automotive in Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Bottoms, said use of the registered certification trademark, filled the last link in the chain celebrating the company’s commitment to manufacturing in Australia.

“If there is one positive from the COVID pandemic, it is the increased support for Australian-made products and renewed calls for increased local manufacturing,” Bottoms said.

“When the pandemic first struck, many supply-chains were drastically affected, and the benefits of local manufacture came into its own with Century Batteries able to maintain consistent supply of locally held stock when some other battery importers were struggling.”

The business is now recognised as an Australian Border Force Australian Trusted Trader working in partnership with Australian businesses to secure borders and supply chains, facilitate legitimate trade, and accrediting Australian businesses with compliant trade practices.

Century Batteries has manufactured batteries in Australia for nearly 94 years, with 98 per cent of components sourced from Australian suppliers.

“Still, some consumers are unaware we are local manufacturers,” Bottoms said.

“The Australian made symbol offers immediate cut through. Without a doubt it is Australia’s most trusted, recognised and widely used country of origin symbol.”

Bottoms said the design and manufacture of the batteries are tailored for specific applications, and are able to handle harsh conditions unique the Australian landscape.

“A marine battery must be able to handle the repeated wave pounding of rough seas off our coastline, while a 4×4 battery needs to withstand the sweltering heat of being under-bonnet on a hot summer’s day in some of the most remote areas of the country,” he said.

“This sort of refinement can only be achieved through decades of local product testing and development.”

The Australia Made logo can only be used on products that are registered with the not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL), and which meet the criteria set out in the Australian Consumer Law and the Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) Logo Code of Practice.