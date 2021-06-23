Australian Academy of Science to prioritise RNA R&D

The Australian Academy of Science and the Australian RNA Production Consortium (ARPC) will deliver a national roundtable event at Australian National University (ANU) in July, to map out national priorities for RNA science and research for mRNA manufacturing.

RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a molecule that plays a central role in the function of genes. RNA technology is now being used to develop a new class of vaccines, including the mRNA vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

Its success to date has drawn sustained public interest in the technology. It has also triggered significant public and private investment to establish capabilities from research through to clinical and commercial onshore mRNA manufacturing.

Given the efficacy and flexibility of mRNA-based vaccines, Australia is working towards developing a sovereign capability to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and future pandemics.

Applications of mRNA as well as other forms of RNA – such as siRNA, miRNA and gRNA – have huge potential in medicine beyond vaccines and more broadly in the biotechnology and agricultural sectors.

Australia could create an innovative RNA research and development ecosystem and become a strong global player for this disruptive industry. This will create and manufacture high-value RNA-based products and export them across the globe.

As with past investments in genomics, biologics, stem cells and cell therapies, resources and incentives must be provided to promote RNA product discovery, support innovation and creation of new IP. This will also help establish new companies, create new products and provide new job opportunities.

The Australian Academy of Science will host the roundtable from 10am to 2:30pm on Thursday 29 July, bringing together experts from the university and research sector, public sector, not-for-profit entities and industry.

The roundtable will:

identify Australia’s RNA research strengths;

define research priorities and provide guidance on how to build a national RNA technologies ecosystem; and

discuss how to build a framework that will create a pipeline of knowledge from discovery to translation, leading to clinical stage and commercial RNA manufacturing in Australia.

Following the event, a full report will be made publicly available.