Australia and US talks to strengthen high-tech cooperation

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has met with United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington to further strengthen commercial ties, cooperation and Australia’s economic integration with the US.

Minister Husic and Secretary Raimondo discussed collaboration opportunities on critical technologies in the areas of quantum and artificial intelligence.

In a statement, Husic said the meeting provided an opportunity to reinforce Australia as a safe, secure partner in scientific and technological collaboration.

“Our alliance is stronger and more important than ever,” he said.

“As Australia continues to develop National Quantum, Robotics and Battery Strategies, building strong international partnerships, particularly with the US, will be important.”

“Australia and the US will continue to work together to address global supply chain resilience and diversification, particularly where clean energy technologies are concerned.”

The Minister and the Secretary also discussed the Albanese Government’s National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) which will rebuild manufacturing capability in Australia; and the Government’s Australian Made Battery Plan.

Husic added, “With our cutting-edge technological expertise and high-quality talent, Australia is a natural partner of choice when seeking to shore up resilient supply chains that support our climate, economic and strategic objectives.

“With a natural abundance of critical minerals, strong environmental and safety credentials, and a quality research and development ecosystem, the US can rely on Australia as a trusted partner.”