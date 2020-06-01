Australian Made is driving strong support for Australian manufacturers and growers, as they continue to lead the way in Australia’s recovery from COVID-19.

‘It’s never been more important to buy Australian than right now’ is the tag line of the new promotional initiative from the Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL), the organisation responsible for administering and promoting the famous Australian Made logo.

“By calling on Australians to buy Australian right now, not only will we get products made to some of the highest quality and safety standards in the world, we can create local jobs and economic activity that will aid in the recovery process, while also strengthening our local manufacturing capabilities,” Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro said.

The new campaign spans TV, radio, out-of-home, print, online and social media with a value of more than half a million dollars, as it seeks to impact the purchasing decisions of all Australians.

“A coordinated push to ‘buy local’ has the potential to play a big part in getting Australia back online,” said Lazzaro.

“So, whether it’s doing the weekly grocery shopping, buying online, sourcing supplies for business or procuring products for major projects, let’s make sure we look for the trusted Australian Made logo to be sure its authentically Australian.”

The new TV advertisement features footage from AMCL’s “Australian Makers” video series, which showcases a number of Australian manufacturers and growers that proudly carry the Australian Made logo.

“We were lucky enough to go behind the scenes and into the local factories, workshops and farms of some of the country’s most innovative manufacturers,” said Lazzaro.

“These are real businesses, people and products that make up Australia’s diverse and evolving manufacturing sector.”

According to Roy Morgan Research, almost all Australians (99 per cent) are aware of the Australian Made logo and 88 per cent trust the mark as an identifier of genuine Australian products. The vast majority (84 per cent) associate the logo with supporting local jobs and employment and over half of Australians associate the logo with products that are of high quality (58 per cent) and are produced using ethical labour (57 per cent).

Sustainable, environmentally friendly and clean and green attributes were similarly top of mind, with nearly half of Australians (49 per cent) connecting them with the iconic green and gold kangaroo logo.

Australia’s over reliance on imported products has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s time to address this imbalance,” said Lazzaro.

“Let’s take a long-term view and increase our level of manufacturing self-sufficiency. While there will always be a requirement for imports, it’s important we get the balance right between local and offshore manufacturing, to ensure Australia’s long-term prosperity.”

The Australian Makers series can be viewed on their website.