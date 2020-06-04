AustCyber nodes strengthen QLD cyber economy

Queensland is set to strengthen its position in the booming cyber security sector, with three new hubs across the state to make businesses more secure, as well as drive economic growth and create new jobs.

Cyber Security Innovation Nodes will be established in Brisbane, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast in a partnership between the Federal Government-backed AustCyber, Queensland Government and Townsville and Sunshine Coast councils.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the new nodes will add more firepower to the national AustCyber network – which already exists in six other states and territories.

“As the world becomes more digital, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, cyber security technology has never been more important or in demand. We want our local businesses to be in a position to capitalise on that,” Minister Andrews said.

“Cyber security is central to business confidence and trust in digital technologies. It enables innovation and commercialisation across a range of sectors, which creates jobs and enhances global competitiveness.”

Queensland Minister for Innovation Kate Jones said the nodes would help protect Queensland businesses from cyber threats and enhance cyber skills across the state.

“These nodes will strengthen the state’s knowledge economy, particularly in the areas of defence, advanced manufacturing, health and education,” Minister Jones said.

“We all need to work together to protect and advance Australia’s cyber interests and partnerships such as this are central to the process.”

AustCyber CEO Michelle Price said Queensland was the first state in an AustCyber network partnership to establish three nodes.

“We are excited to have Queensland join our national network and in such a big way. The establishment of three locations enables the node managers to work together across Queensland, leveraging a number of local cyber capability strengths, connect with other nodes around Australia and bolster the value and impact of our national network,” Ms Price said.

“Queensland based cyber security companies will now also have greater access to services that help them grow, and all Queensland businesses will have accelerated access to globally competitive cyber security products and services. We aim to protect Australia’s domestic interests and to export our cyber security expertise abroad.”

AustCyber is one of six Industry Growth Centres established by the Australian Government in 2017 to grow industries and create jobs by focusing on areas of competitive strength and strategic priority.