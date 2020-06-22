Austal USA awarded US$43m ($62.7m) LCS contract mod

Austal has announced that the United States Department of Defense has awarded Austal USA a modification to a previously awarded Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) contract. The modification provides Austal with a total potential additional value of US$43,362,000 (approximately $62,700,000). Work is expected to be complete by June 2021.

The press report said that the contract modification exercises options for LCS Class design services, material to support LCS Class design services and the US Navy’s Integrated Data Product Model Environment (IDPME).

Austal will provide LCS Class design services to all LCS ships and services may include program management, fitting out services, change processing, software maintenance, engineering and lifecycle efforts.

In addition, Austal will also maintain an IDPME that shall enable Navy access to enterprise LCS data management.