Aurora Labs launches campaign to demonstrate technical capability

Aurora Labs Limited (A3D) announced its upcoming print campaign to demonstrate its technology as capable of producing printed material that meets draft SAE International aerospace standards AMS7039 and AMS7032.

The four-phase project comprises a series of builds performed on Aurora’s Beta prototype printer in 316L stainless steel. The parts produced will undergo various radiographic, metallurgical, mechanical, and chemical testing that are essential quality indicators for density, tensile and fatigue properties.

Results must be repeatable and consistent across the four phases for the campaign to be deemed successful.

Successful completion will enable A3D to be one of the first additive equipment companies compliant to print metal parts to these aerospace 3D printing standards – with a global achievement of the first to receive this status at 1500W laser power.

“Demonstrating A3D’s technology methodically with careful data collection is an important part of our commercialisation strategy, adding to a bank of information that can be shared with prospective partners,” A3D’s CEO Peter Snowswill said.

“The results will also assist in securing contract printing clients as we promote print services to local industry.”

A3D’s Print Campaign is endorsed by additive manufacturing experts, The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), who have provided attentive analysis to A3D during the launch of the company’s commercialisation period.

“I am especially excited with Aurora Lab’s efforts to demonstrate both the reliability and capability of their high-power system,” TBGA principal advisor Kevin Slattery said.

“I am also interested in generating data that will show the applicability of the two specifications I have been working on with the AMSAM-M team, at a much higher level of power and productivity than those available to many users.”

The draft standards are being developed by aerospace AM experts under the SAE International Aerospace Materials Specifications, Additive Manufacturing – Metals committee.

The standards are expected to exceed many of the criteria contained in other industry standards relevant to A3D’s target industrial markets, which will be a tool for Aurora to market its printer technology to industrial clients and partners.

“We look forward to completing the demonstration campaign and sharing the results with prospective clients, partners and the wider AM community,” Snowswill said.

“A positive result will validate our capability for a wide range of industry applications that Aurora is pursuing, not just limited to aerospace.”

The campaign will commence before the end of February 2022, with Aurora aiming to complete the campaign within three months.