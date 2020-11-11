The Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) says targeted support and investment in Australian medical technology, including in digital health records, should be a top priority of the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy (MMS).

The academy shares the strategy’s vision for Australia to be recognised as a high quality, sustainable manufacturing nation, and argues that targeted and strategic investment in technology would catalyse this transformation.

ATSE’s submission to the government’s consultation on the MMS Roadmaps highlights four areas of the strategy where Australia’s established global credibility, competence, skills capability and natural advantage could be swiftly leveraged to create jobs and economic growth:

• Medical products

• Recycling and clean energy

• Resources technology and critical minerals processing

• Food and beverage

ATSE’s report on technology readiness in the healthcare sector shows that the digitisation of health records is the most critical priority for Australian health technology. Support is also needed to improve the commercialisation pathways of all Australian-designed medical technology.

Recycling and clean energy are separate challenges and ATSE believes they should be given their own dedicated streams in the MMS.

ATSE’s new technology readiness report on the waste management and resource recovery sector, due out 18 November, will show that strategic investment in this sector would help SMEs adopt new technologies to help Australia transition towards a waste-free future.

ATSE believes Australia’s priorities for clean energy technology should focus on long-term and resilient solutions, including low and zero emissions electricity.

Finally, ATSE’s submission cautions that while Australia needs to innovate and create new industries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MMS should also support and grow existing manufacturing to leverage Australia’s skilled workforce and current capabilities.