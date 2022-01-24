ATSE to Elevate women’s leadership in STEM under new funding

The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has been named the sole implementing partner for the federal government’s 7-year $41.2 million “Boosting the Next Generation of Women in STEM” fund, through a transformational program named Elevate.

Elevate will award up to 500 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships to women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The program aims to address gender inequities in STEM through fostering more women-led industry-academia collaborations in applied research and business, growing skills of women in STEM and by propelling women into senior leadership.

ATSE and its partners will co-design a high-quality program spanning industry, academia and government to upskill women with STEM qualifications, research and business expertise, so they can lead and shape a dynamic and impactful Australian STEM sector.

The program will help create a diverse, inclusive and vibrant STEM ecosystem that can attract, retain and progress girls and women into STEM education and careers, ATSE CEO Kylie Walker said.

“The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering is delighted to partner with the Australian government in implementing this game-changing and STEM workforce culture-shaping program,” Walker said. “Elevate is designed around three pillars – education and impact designed and led by women; skills building, supported by mentoring and networking; and leadership to increase the influence and profile of women in STEM.

“As well as supporting a strong, thriving cohort of future women leaders and role models to enter and excel in Australian STEM jobs, Elevate will nurture a collaborative and innovative economy-building culture between Australian universities and Australian industry.”

ATSE’s goal is to immerse these scholars in a network of research and industry leaders to inspire and cultivate their future careers, Walker said.

The Elevate program will complement ATSE’s existing three high-profile STEM career pathway initiatives:

IMNIS: Industry Mentoring Network in STEM, an industry engagement, mentoring and internships initiative which will be integrated with the Elevate program

STELR: a schools-based, hands-on STEM education program

CS in Schools: a digital technology education program linking classrooms with industry.

“The Academy is ideally positioned to implement this transformational program given its track record of nurturing a diverse and inclusive STEM sector and its strong connections between academia, industry and government,” Walker said.

“We look forward to bringing our extensive experience in championing women’s empowerment and gender equality in STEM together with our robust suite of programs dedicated to shaping the future of Australian STEM careers.”

Elevate will be administered and delivered by ATSE as the lead organisation working with a diverse consortium of partners from industry and academia including ATSE’s Industry Mentoring Network in STEM (IMNIS), Australian Technology Network of Universities (ATN), Cooperative Research Australia, Cicada Innovations, FB Rice, DMTC Limited, Gemaker, Women in Leadership Development Program (WILD), Women in STEMM Australia (WiSA) and Science & Technology Australia.