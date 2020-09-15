Atlas Advisors Australia and Uniseed invest in Forcite’s smart helmet

Atlas Advisors Australia and top university investment fund Uniseed have jointly invested in Australian start-up Forcite which is taking the world of motorcycling by storm with the first and only truly smart helmet.

Forcite’s smart helmet is now being mass-produced, having been the only smart helmet to pass ECE 22.05 safety accreditation pre-testing.

The amazing new technology has the power to reduce the number of accidents and save lives.

It is also the missing digital link between motorcycle and rider that is driving change in the car industry.

Forcite CEO Alfred Boyadgis said Forcite will deliver to market the world’s first smart helmet for motorcyclists.

“Our smart helmets have a unique system that can give advanced alerts much like K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider as well as communications and camera systems integrated into one complete unit,” Boyadgis said.

“We are now developing on building human-machine interfaces with top motorcycle

manufacturers which we plan to exhibit at EICMA 2020.”

Forcite’s smart helmet is designed to deliver road alerts and visual and audio turn-by-turn navigation without a phone, enabling riders to see or predict things before they happen to avoid danger.