AstraZeneca invests $200m in local manufacturing capability

Global biopharmaceuticals manufacturer AstraZeneca has committed $200 million to the company’s facility in North Ryde, Sydney.

The investment will go towards increasing the facility’s production capabilities, creating 250 jobs and increasing exports to $4.4 billion over the next four years. The investment is in addition to the $100 million announced in 2017.

Chief executive officer, Pascal Soriot, said the local North Ryde facility is already among the most digitised and innovative in the company’s global network, delivering medicines to millions of patients in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets.

“This investment will allow us to bring more life-changing respiratory medicines to patients, with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Soriot said.

AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, focussing on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory.

AstraZeneca has had a presence in Australia for more than 60 years. It has evolved into one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceuticals in the country.

The company has also committed to planting 25 million trees in Australia as part of the their global commitment to plant 50 million trees worldwide over the next five years.

“The recent Australian bushfires are a powerful reminder of the impact the changing climate is having on our planet … We are doing our part to help with the reforestation of Australia,” Soriot said.