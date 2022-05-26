Arnott’s plans to transform packaging processes

The food manufacturer has committed to transition to soft plastic packaging from multi to mono-material, so it is fully recyclable, by the end of 2023.

The move is well ahead of the 2025 National Packaging Targets set by the Australian Packaging Covenant (APCO) and its ‘best practice’ guidelines for soft plastic packaging.

Arnott’s will remove non-recyclable materials from the packaging for its entire ANZ biscuit range, resulting in full recyclability of that packaging through the Australian RedCycle and New Zealand Soft Plastics Recycling schemes.

Consumers will start to notice the change with the roll out of thinner, fully recyclable packaging, across the Farmbake range, a popular product for New Zealand consumers also available at Australian independent grocery stores. The change to the Farmbake packaging will generate a plastic reduction of 9 tonnes each year, the equivalent of 6 medium sized cars, while retaining its shelf life and freshness.

Arnott’s will transition the remainder of its soft plastic packaging to fully recyclable material in the next 18 months, as trials are completed.

Arnott’s Group Director of Packaging Development, Alberto Peixeiro said Arnott’s was working hard to achieve 100 per cent recyclable packaging comprised of mono-material structures and more simplified packaging formats.

“When we started our sustainability journey last year, we decided to set ourselves the ambitious goal of completely eliminating multi-material structures from our packaging, a goal that has us well placed to exceed the time frames set out by APCO, as part of the 2025 National Packaging Targets,” he said.

“Beyond this significant change, we are continuing to look for opportunities to reduce the amount of packaging that we use and increase the recyclability of our packaging materials, so that we can work toward the ultimate goal of a circular economy for packaging.”

Brooke Donnelly, APCO CEO, said it was fantastic to see APCO Members developing innovative solutions to improve the sustainability of their packaging.

“This significant commitment will drive real sustainability outcomes and is exactly the type of action we need as Australia works towards achieving the 2025 National Packaging Targets,” she explained. “The Arnott’s Group’s tenacity and initiative is a superb example to all businesses in Australia and an important step towards the development of a true circular economy for sustainable packaging in Australia.”

Arnott’s Group Chief Transformation Officer, Simon Lowden said the announcement is just one of the ways that the business was applying pressure to meet and surpass the sustainability objectives that it set in 2021.

“Whether it’s greater supply chain transparency, investigating alternative energy solutions, greater nutritional offerings or packaging format changes – across the board we are seeing improvements in our sustainability efforts, but more importantly we’re holding ourselves to account for the commitments that we have made.”

Arnott’s is currently at 75 per cent recyclability (units) across its packaging portfolio, with an intention to get to 100 per cent by 2023, ahead of the original 2025 target.