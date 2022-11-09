Arnott’s partners with Microsoft for improved sustainability

The Arnott’s Group and Microsoft have announced a new partnership to help the food manufacturer transform its sustainability agenda by using data more effectively.

The Arnott’s Group will become the first organisation in Australia and New Zealand to deploy the Microsoft Sustainability Manager.

The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solution unifies data intelligence and provides comprehensive, integrated and automated sustainability management for organisations at any stage of their sustainability journey.

Simon Lowden, the Arnott’s Group chief transformation officer said one of the key benefits of its new partnership with Microsoft is the ability to capture better quality data more efficiently, to provide a single view of the sustainability performance across the whole business.

“Sustainability impacts every area of our business and requires that every member of our team play a role,” he said. “By democratising the data through Microsoft’s Sustainability Manager, our teams are able to better visualise the progress and chart our targets.” By using the Microsoft Sustainability Manager, the Arnott’s Group will have improved visibility of its emissions activities. This will allow the business, for the first time, to report impact and progress in near real time. The solution will also give the Arnott’s Group access to the data intelligence needed to refine and scale its sustainability initiatives, achieve end-to-end business transformation, and educate everyone across the business on its progress. “We are committed to achieving our targets and believe Microsoft’s Sustainability Manager has the potential to help us achieve them ahead of schedule,” Lowden said.