ARM Hub seeks to establish Defence Technology Accelerator Program

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub is seeking $12 million to set up a pilot Defence Technology Accelerator Program, in collaboration with its university and investment partners.

The Accelerator will address key hurdles for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in working with defence, including the significant investment in time and resources required to meet defence compliance; the lack of knowledge of defence procurement and the defence ecosystem; and the lack of a stable mechanism to form consortia to respond comprehensively to defence tenders.

A dedicated Defence Technology Accelerator Program will address key gaps in the defence manufacturing ecosystem to best equip the Warfighter, said ARM Hub CEO Cori Stewart.

“There is an urgent need to harness the power of technology to support Australia’s defence capability to be better protected, mobile, and connected,” Stewart said.

“The Accelerator will enable emerging technology providers to develop, demonstrate, and scale-up delivery of innovative defence solutions in a rapid development process, which is something we don’t have access to at this time.”

Dr Stewart’s call for funding of a Defence Technology Accelerator was supported by Griffith Defence Network’s professor Adam Findlay AO, major general (retired).

“The ​Griffith Defence Network strongly supports the call to form a Defence Technology Accelerator ​in Queensland,” Findlay said.

“Such an initiative would greatly increase ​the rate of ​​technology ​adoption, and support the build-up of sovereign resilience, through actively promoting the uptake ​of world-leading Australian Industry Content ​into defence.​”

Stewart said the Accelerator would house many SMEs simultaneously and actively support the formation of consortia.

“It brings together in one program the marketplace of SMEs, primes, the Australian Defence Forces, along with the investment, skills and the talent required to make transformation happen,” she explained.

“Projects such as these are fast-paced, high-technology programs which could generate enormous industry capability benefits if the SMEs pursuing them follow the right development and growth path.”

She also added that the Accelerator model would be ideal for next-generation technology that needs to be exploited quickly to provide a battlefield advantage and which might need updating or replacing quite rapidly – like sensors on a ‘drone’, or the software controlling a weapon or combat management system.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but it does address some major inhibitors for Australian SME to participate in the Defence Industry,” Stewart concluded.

“It will make the defence supply environment significantly less hostile to Australian SMEs and start-ups; increase sovereign manufacturing capability and Australian industry content; while also boosting capability overmatch.”