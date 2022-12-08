ARENA funds depot for Australia’s largest EV logistics fleet

Logistics provider, Team Global Express, has received $20.1 million in funding from ARENA for Australia’s largest vehicle electrification project at its western Sydney depot.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will funding to Team Global Express’ ‘Depot of the Future’ project to integrate battery electric vehicles within its transport and logistics operations.

Global Express will deploy 60 battery-electric delivery vehicles and associated charging infrastructure within its ‘Express Parcels’ fleet at the western Sydney depot in Bungarribee, NSW.

The $44.3 million project includes the purchase and operation of 24 Daimler Fuso eCanters (Light Rigid Vehicles), 36 Volvo eFLs (Medium Rigid Vehicles) and the associated charging and site infrastructure to enable vehicle integration into the depot.

The transportation and logistics operations of Global Express spans across Australia and New Zealand, with more than 13,000 delivery vehicles in their fleet.

The western Sydney depot at Bungarribee, NSW is a strategically important location in Global Express’ Sydney operations. The project plays a critical role in Global Express’ decarbonisation strategy and will see one-third of its western Sydney fleet transition to BEVs and operate under a ‘back-to-base’ model, with the trucks travelling from distribution centres to customers in urban areas, then returning to the depot for charging.

The project is expected to generate significant insights on the impact on fleet management, delivery routing and infrastructure requirements when a large fleet electrifies a material proportion of its operations.

ARENA has committed over $100 million to the transport sector since 2016, including fast charging networks, home smart charging trials and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the project is an important next step to reduce emissions from heavy vehicles.

“Operating a fleet of battery electric heavy vehicles will help to address some of the key barriers to adoption, including overcoming the higher upfront purchase price, and uncertainty of integrating electric vehicles into existing operations at scale. Understanding these barriers will help to build market confidence around EV technology and show that the transition to heavy electric vehicles is possible.”

Christine Holgate, group CEO of Team Global Express, said the pioneering trial will place Team Global Express at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption in the Australian logistics sector.

“I am proud Team Global Express was chosen after an extensive process was undertaken by ARENA, throughout which they have been incredibly supportive.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone for our people and our customers. This trial will help to reduce our scope 1 emissions profile, and that of our customers, and give our valued employees at Bungarribee the opportunity to be trained on charging, driving and optimising the electric vehicles of the future.”

“Team Global Express and our shareholders Allegro will be contributing $24.2 million to the ground-breaking project.”

As the largest logistics EV fleet in Australia, Team Global Express will be in a unique position to share knowledge with government, industry partners and manufacturers, to help all stakeholders towards a greener future for logistics.