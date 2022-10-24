NT business first to manufacture cyclone certified roof panels

Arctic Installations has received a $500,000 investment through the Northern Territory’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF) to design, manufacture and commercialise insulated cyclone-certified roof panels.

Arctic Installations’ insulation solution, designed for the unique climatic and weather requirements of tropical regions, is set to displace fully imported material via a co-invested $2.4 million commercialisation project from the AMEF.

The project, backed by the Territory Government and Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), brings together production machinery company MDI Systems, engineering service provider Rapid Engineering NT, and James Cook University.

As a result of the co-invested project, Arctic Installations estimates an additional $15 million of revenue will be generated over the initial five years, while also creating 25 new jobs within the Territory’s manufacturing ecosystem over the same period.

The project will assist Arctic Installations to reach the Design for Manufacturing (DFM) stage, commission a new plant, subject several prototype panels to structural and cyclone testing, and launch a new locally manufactured product by the end of 2023.

Northern Territory minister for Advanced Manufacturing, Nicole Manison said, “Advanced manufacturing is the way of the future, creating more local jobs and flow on effects for the Northern Territory economy.

“Arctic Solutions will be manufacturing and commercialising bespoke roofing panels which would have otherwise been sourced from interstate, establishing a local supply chain, supporting Territory businesses and creating local jobs.”

Arctic Installations is investing $500,000 in the project, with an additional $1.4 million in-kind contribution and a further $500,000 in co-funding from the AMEF.

Arctic Installations is the Territory’s only manufacturer and installer of Insulated Panel solutions, and its new cyclonic design has the potential to displace products imported from Asian markets and interstate suppliers.

The panels will also satisfy cyclone standards and in time, be further developed for broader applications across the agriculture and fishing sectors.

Gary Burns, managing director of Arctic Installations said, “This co-investment will not only assist us in displacing imported products from overseas and hauling from southern states, but it will also lead to the generation of local jobs and boost local capability, thus bringing the lead time down from months to days.”

“In fact, we have just secured our first export deal with ETO energy in Dili which is a great endorsement of what we can do. Going off-shore opens up various opportunities within our region north of Australia and with further research and marketing we would like to aim further afield,” Burns added.

AMGC’s director for the Northern Territory Charmaine Phillips said, “Arctic Installations demonstrates that we can and should be leveraging our unique climatic and weather conditions to develop better solutions for our region and beyond our shores.

“This project adds to the list of Australian innovators seeing that imported products sometimes don’t meet our tough local conditions, then coming up with something better.”