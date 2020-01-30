ARC funds aerosol measurement technology

A Sydney University team has received $363,152 from the Australian Research Council (ARC) to develop new technologies to better characterise aerosols.

The project aims to develop new optical technology to predict the surface area and dissolution behaviour of aerosols, a critical question for the pharmaceutical industry and a wide range of industries.

“Using an optical approach is significantly less laborious and provides far more detail than what is currently used in the industry,” Professor Hak-Kim Chan, from the School of Pharmacy, said.

“Working in close collaboration with our research partners, we hope to contribute to the next generation of measurement technologies used to determine the performance of an inhaler device or any aerosol delivery device,” Dr Agisilaos Kourmatzis, from the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, said.

The project brings together research teams from the School of Pharmacy and the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering as well as Macquarie University and Proveris Scientific, a spray and aerosol product testing service provider.