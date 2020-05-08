APV Safety Products and BAE Systems awarded US military contract

Victorian Defence exporter APV has been awarded a three-year US$500,000 ($770,000) contract to supply passenger restraints for military vehicles.

APV military seatbelts will be used in several next generation amphibious and land military platforms built by BAE Systems in the USA.

These include the Amphibious Combat Vehicle program for the US Marines and Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle program for the US Army that replaces the M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier.

The contract, with an optional additional year, was secured through the company’s involvement with BAE Systems Australia’s Global Supply Chain program.

BAE Systems Australia CEO Gabby Costigan said the businesses has opened doors to a global supply chain worth about AU$17 billion, and introduced local SMEs to new markets.

“We have a wealth of world leading, industrial suppliers in Australia and we see it as our duty to support them to achieve success through exports.

“APV is a fantastic example of this and with its involvement in this program, we will continue to provide the highest level of protection within our company’s military vehicles.”

APV Safety Product CEO and managing director Harry Hickling said the company’s relationship with BAE Systems in the US means APV is working on the most technically advanced protected amphibious and land vehicle systems in the North American market.

“This agreement builds on APV’s track record of providing battle-proven military restraints since 2002, including the Australian Bushmaster and US MaxxpPro MRAP vehicles during the Afghanistan conflict where there was no loss of life of personnel wearing APV restraints within these vehicles,” he said.

“Certainly, this is a huge accolade for an Australian SME along with BAE Systems Global Access Program that made this possible, resulting in fantastic recognition of our capabilities on the international stage.

“Importantly, it serves as great recognition for our engineers and staff who have contributed so much to make this success possible.”

The programs represent two of the most important and technologically advanced armoured and protected vehicle programs underway for the US Forces.

The international contract is a significant milestone for APV, which has been providing restraints for Australian and North American military vehicles since 2002.