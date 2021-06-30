Applied EV drives autonomous, electric, connected vehicle future

The Victorian state government is supporting Applied EV, an autonomous electric vehicle specialist, to develop technology that can be configured for multiple uses and drive the future of mobility.

The government support will go towards the Melbourne company’s new $2 million facility in Bayswater North, accommodating research and development. It will also enable early vehicle production, which is expected to generate over 20 highly skilled jobs over two years.

“The future of travel and transport will be autonomous, electric and connected and Victorian companies are leading the way,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“Innovators like Applied EV are building on expertise gained from traditional manufacturing with advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence to produce revolutionary solutions for now and the future.”

Applied EV’s latest vehicle is Blanc Robot, an autonomous-ready electric vehicle platform that can be integrated with different vehicle bodies and configured for a range of uses.

The company has also developed a sophisticated “plug and play” software and electrical system, called the Digital Backbone, that powers the Blanc Robot platform. With a range of charging options, the Blanc Robot provides flexible and energy-efficient transport that is safe, low cost and has zero emissions.

Blanc Robot is designed to service goods delivery, agriculture, mining and industrial and waste management, as well as passenger transport. It will be trialled by major international industry players this year.

“We welcome the support from the Victorian government, which helps take our Melbourne-made mobility solutions to the global market – offering a product that is cost-effective, adaptable to business needs and good for the environment,” Applied EV chief executive Julian Broadbent said.

Established in 2015 by executives who built their careers at General Motors Holden and Telstra, Applied EV has grown from strong global demand for its technology. It was driven by a workforce sourced from Victoria’s extensive talent pool in advanced manufacturing, design and engineering.

Victoria has backed its skilled manufacturing workforce by creating more than 1,000 new job opportunities for automotive sector employees under the Victorian government’s Local Industry Fund for Transition program. The support for Applied EV extends the government’s investment in the autonomous and electric vehicle industry.

The state government has also partnered with Transdev in 2019 to develop the first locally built, fully electric bus with body construction and fit-out carried out by Dandenong-based Volgren.