Applications are open for new women’s leadership scholarship

The Tasmanian government is supporting and empowering women to take up leadership positions in their chosen fields with $50,000 in funding to local organisation, Tasmanian Leaders, which will deliver the I-LEAD Women in Industry Program.

In support of women’s leadership, the program is designed for women in traditionally male-dominated industries. It aims to support current and future leaders to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Experts and professionals will share invaluable, tried-and-tested learnings and content in three key areas including personal leadership, strategic leadership, and business leadership.

Eight sessions will be held between September and November as part of the program.

Applications are now open for 28 partial scholarships, which are funded by the Tasmanian government, with a small contribution required either by the participant or their employer.

The state government recognises that women remain under-represented in a number of industries in Tasmania, which is why it is delivering on its plan to achieve gender equality through initiatives such as the I-LEAD Women in Industry Program.

This program is delivering on the Tasmanian government’s 2021 state election commitment of $400,000 over four years to support women into leadership positions.

Through these initiatives, more Tasmanian women than ever will be provided with the training and support they need to take on positions of leadership and influence.

By empowering women through leadership training, Tasmania can further support the advancement of women across its economy.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit the Tasmanian Leaders website.