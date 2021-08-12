Applications are open for $800 million MMI Collaboration Stream

Applications for the Collaboration Stream of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) are now open to Australian manufacturers, with $800 million in federal government funding available for major projects.

Businesses will be able to receive between $20 and $200 million, which will cover up to 33 per cent of eligible expenditure.

The federal government will strategically invest in projects to help manufacturers scale up and generate jobs. Investments will be targeted at projects within the six National Manufacturing Priority areas, including medical products; clean energy and recycling; food and beverage; defence; space and resource technology and critical minerals processing.

“As a government, we plan to harness Australia’s manufacturing capability to drive job creation and spur private investment, especially as we chart our economic recovery from COVID-19 and build our future resilience,” minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said.

“Through the Collaboration Stream, we are determined to co-invest in industry-led proposals that will transform our National Manufacturing Priority areas, by encouraging manufacturers to move up the value chain to higher value, higher margin activities, including drawing on our world class research.

“This is at the heart of our $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy, which is all designed to support Australian manufacturers to scale-up, build resilience, become more competitive and create the jobs we need not only now but for generations to come,” he said.

Collaboration Stream applications will remain open until 9 September.

For more details and to view the available guidelines, visit www.business.gov.au/mmic.