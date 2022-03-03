APP to quadruple pulse protein production in South Australia

A project led by Australian Plant Proteins (APP) has received $113 million in federal government funding to produce 25,000 tonnes of pulse protein yearly, quadrupling production capacity in South Australia.

Under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative’s Collaboration Stream, APP will partner with Thomas Foods International and the Australian Milling Group to deliver three plant protein manufacturing facilities in South Australia.

Currently the owner of Australia’s only commercial scale pulse protein extraction facility, APP’s project will transform the local production of pulse protein ingredients and meet a growing global demand.

South Australia produces over a quarter of all Australian pulses and this project gives Australia the opportunity to value-add by up to eight times the value of the product. That value will be captured here in Australia for Australians’ benefit.

Locally based plant protein ingredient and food manufacturing will create a new high value-added domestic supply option for pulse growers, which will in turn have downstream benefits to local communities.

The South Australian government have also contributed $65 million to the $378 million project.

“This investment by government along with the private sector will put SA ahead of the pack in the manufacturing of products for the high-growth domestic and booming global plant-based foods market,” minister for Finance and Senator for South Australia Simon Birmingham said.

“It is a major step forward in transforming South Australia into a plant-based protein manufacturing and export powerhouse. Demand for plant-based foods is booming globally.”

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor, said projects such as this will help spur further private investment to help manufacturers scale up.

“Manufacturing is strong in this country, and we want to see it become even stronger,” Taylor said. “Australian made food products with Australian produced and manufactured ingredients will give our food manufacturers a significant advantage in this rapidly expanding global market.

“These investments are about increasing the productivity growth and job creation that we know collaboration can deliver. We also know that for every manufacturing job we create, at least another three are generated in other industries thanks the multiplier effect that our investments have on the broader economy.”

The announcement will create a large-scale plant-based food and beverage value chain for South Australia and unlock an entirely new export industry for the state, and the nation.

“South Australia is already world-renowned for our premium food and produce and we now have a first mover opportunity to capitalise on the emerging global demand for plant protein-based food,” SA premier Steven Marshall said.

The APP project is expected to create up to 1,345 construction jobs and 384 new direct manufacturing jobs by 2024, and eventually support over 8,500 new full-time positions in the supply chain and economy by 2034.

It is also expected to generate up to $4 billion in exports by 2032, including to the US, southeast Asia and Europe.